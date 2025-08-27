Maneka Announces New Album bathes and listens: Hear Two Tracks

Maneka is here to shred. The project of former Speedy Ortiz/Grass Is Green guitarist Devin McKnight has announced its new album, bathes and listens, and today's singles "shallowing" and "dimelo" have some seriously explosive guitar work that'll have you headbanging regardless of where you are.

bathes and listens follows 2022's Dark Matters and was recorded with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Snail Mail). Here's what McKnight said about the previews:

To use a pro basketball analogy...sometimes you fancy yourself a volume shooting, isolation scorer, and a "face of the franchise" type of player. But one day you're a bit older and you look up and the league is playing a different brand of basketball, and teams might still want you...but they just need you to fulfill a different role. On the road to this realization there are bound to be some humbling bumps along the way. Both of these songs were written around the same time when I might have been going through this and I think they both tell tales of coming to grips with that new reality in my personal and professional life.

Watch the Juliette Boulay-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "shallowing"

02 "dimelo"

03 "sad bot"

04 "the cry that came"

05 "pony"

06 "yung yeller"

07 "throwing ax"

08 "5225"

09 "why i play 2k/land back"

bathes and listens is out 10/29 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.