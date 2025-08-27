Skip to Content
Honeyglaze – “Turn Out Right”

7:03 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

Last year, London's Honeyglaze released their latest record, Real Deal. Now the trio is back with "Turn Out Right," a startlingly beautiful outtake.

“This is a really barebones demo of a song that never made it onto Real Deal," vocalist Anouska Sokolow explains. "Its themes are similar to other songs on the album in that it’s a melancholy tongue-in-cheek, but ultimately hopeful.”

The track comes from Opus Kink’s A Hideous Collective compilation that raises funds for Music Venue Trust and UK Artist Touring Fund. Listen to "Turn Out Right" below.

A Hideous Collective is out 9/5 via Hideous Mink / SO Recordings. Pre-order it here.

