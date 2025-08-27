Skip to Content
TTSSFU – “Forever”

7:19 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

Henry Collier

TTSSFU releases the Blown EP this Friday. So far Tasmin Stephens has only unleashed "Call U Back," but it was catchy and sleek enough to keep us hooked. Now, the British dream-pop artist is sharing "Forever."

"Forever is probably the happiest song I’ve written, maybe the only happy song I’ve written, and that’s because it’s about one of my best friends in the world," Stephens says. “It’s about all the memories we have together and everything we’ve gone through. From the moment we met, we have brought so much joy and laughter into each other's life. I was attempting to write a pop song and when trying to think of things that made me happy, my mind went straight to her."

The sweet tune is accompanied by an entertainingly ridiculous video directed by Seth Lloyd. Watch below.

The Blown EP is out 8/29 via Partisan.

