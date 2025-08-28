Broken Record Announce New Album Routine: Hear “T-60”

Denver's Broken Record impressed us with their 2023 album Nothing Moves Me, and today the band announced its followup called Routine. The phenomenal lead single "T-60" is out now.

"T-60" charges forward with turbulent guitars and doesn't let the momentum relent at any point. It's big from the beginning, yet the chorus is even bigger. The LP was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato, who also produced it alongside Lauren Beecher. Hear "T-60" below.

<a href="https://brokenrecord.bandcamp.com/album/routine">Routine by Broken Record</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Drag"

02 "No Vacation"

03 "What Always Happens"

04 "50% Sea"

05 "Corner Of The Room"

06 "T-60"

07 "Knife"

08 "Do It Yourself"

09 "Nervous Energy"

10 "A Small Step"

Routine is out 10/14 via Power Goth. Pre-order it here.