Hayley Williams Collects Recent Singles On New Album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party: Hear Bonus Track “Parachute”

It was a good bit: About a month ago, Hayley Williams debuted a new song on Nashville public radio, sparking speculation about a new solo album from the Paramore leader. Instead of releasing an album, Williams uploaded 17 new songs to a pass-protected website, not arranging them into a particular sequence but instead making people click around at their leisure. Then, when the songs officially came out a few days later, Williams released them as 17 separate singles, again forcing listeners to engage with each individual song rather than letting them passively blur together. People had to work to really dig in, but those who did were the real fans, the ones trading their own carefully assembled playlists of the new material and obsessively breaking down each track on the Paramore subreddit.

At long last, though, the high-concept rollout has reached a mostly traditional endpoint. Those 17 Hayley Williams songs, plus one more, have been combined into an album. It's called Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, and it's out now. The extra track, "Parachute," has been placed at the end of the tracklist. You can listen to it all on streaming services and pre-order various vinyl variants, but — and here's one more twist — Williams is also selling a 1,500-count limited edition CD-R version of the album featuring her handwriting, designed to resemble a mix CD from back before Paramore's debut had even dropped. That, too, is a good bit.

Below, check out Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party and let us know how its sequence compares to the perfect one you created a few weeks ago.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is out now on Post Atlantic. Pre-order the physical editions here.