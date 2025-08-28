Aaron Heard Explains Jesus Piece Breakup: “Those Men Are Not My Friends”

In the past few days, the great Philadelphia hardcore band Jesus Piece has come apart in dramatic, contentious fashion. About a month ago, the Arizona festival One Big Party unveiled its lineup, which features "JE$US PIECE" high up on the bill. Earlier this week, Jesus Piece frontman Aaron Heard reposted the lineup, writing, "that’s me and the homies." Twenty minutes later, Heard's Jesus Piece bandmates David Updike, John Distefano, and Luis Aponte shared a joint statement, claiming that the band has broken up and expressing their frustration that Heard would launch another project under what's basically the same name: "Anything you see associated with this name or similar, playing our music and using our art, is not related to anything we worked for over the last 10 years... To try and continue that without us or in spite of us, is a mockery of what we’ve done and tried to do." Now, Heard has offered his response.

In a lengthy Instagram statement posted this morning, Aaron Heard offers his perspective on the breakup of Jesus Piece. Heard writes, "Those men are not my friends... These people don't respect me or my family and they never really have." He says that they tried to replace him multiple times and that they treated his fatherhood as if it was a problem for thew band. Here's what Heard has written:

I didn't feel a need to explain anything but since I've got a bunch of random people relentlessly commenting on pics dating back to 2016 and messaging me heinous shit I'm going to tell you straight up. Yes it's been 10 years but those men are not my friends and they haven't been for almost the entirety of us being a band. Just because we're a band doesn't mean we are best buddies. I've got love for Lu but thats really it. In regards to their oddly worded statement: To say they didn't feel comfortable continuing when they threatened to replace me on the sepultura tour twice for wanting to spend Halloween with my son is what the real mockery is in this. Tried to replace me when they left me at the border on the Show me the body tour. Tried to replace me in the past. Bullshit. Throwing the birth of my son in my face during an argument. Saying my son is ruining things for the band? Fuck that. "We appreciate you inviting us to your son's birth but he's got nothing to do with us." Would you want to work with people who think this way? Would you say that's friendship? These people don't respect me or my family and they never really have. I gotta draw the line somewhere. I pray one day when they start families of their own they look back on these moments and see how wack that is. I've just sat through it because I loved the music we've made. To me it was easier to smoke and pack it away. But after that last bit I was done. Do I think I'm the only person that matters? No. They are undeniably great musicians. Just tired of dealing with the bullshit and I'm sure they were too. I love the people and friends I've made through this shit. I love the feeling of sharing and connecting and sharing such raw emotions with y'all. I will play a couple and if you're upset by this as a fan I'm sorry and you do not have to come out nor listen. You are entitled to your opinion. But I just won't ever work with them again.

Jesus Piece drummer Luis Aponte, the bandmate who Heard specified that he's "got love for," commented on Heard's Instagram post almost immediately. Here's what he wrote: