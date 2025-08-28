See FKA Twigs And Nicolas Cage In Teaser For Jesus Horror Film The Carpenter’s Son

It's a big year for FKA twigs. Back in January she released EUSEXUA -- one of the Best Albums Of 2025 So Far -- and she's already got another musical project called EUSEXUA Afterglow coming down the pipeline. She's also been dipping her toes back into the acting world, and this fall, we'll see her opposite Nicolas Cage in her third-ever feature film, The Carpenter's Son. The first teaser for that is out now.

Written and directed by Lotfy Nathan and also starring Noah Jupe, The Carpenter's Son is a horror flick centered around a "holy family" in Roman Egypt. From the available credits so far, Cage's character is called "the Carpenter," twigs' is "the Mother," and Jupe's is "the Boy" -- those characters are currently unnamed, but I have some guesses!

There's no dialogue in this 50-second teaser, either, but we do get some excellent facial expressions. I like when Nic Cage does horror. I'm excited. See that teaser below.

twigs is also set to star as Josephine Baker in a biopic about the legendary singer and activist, which is currently in pre-production.