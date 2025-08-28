Halsey Announces Anniversary Tour For Badlands, Debut Album Released 10 Years Ago Today

Today marks 10 years since Halsey released her debut album Badlands. Even though the popstar just wrapped up her For My Last Trick tour, she still has some tricks up her sleeves for fans. The once notably blue-haired popstar is celebrating a decade of her debut album with the Back To Badlands Tour. The 22-date tour across North America, Europe, and Australia begins on 10/14 going through the top of next year.

She wrote on social media: "A Badlands club tour. Tiny venues. GA floors. 10 years later. I’ve been waiting a decade to re-live it all over again with you."

Halsey has been teasing a tribute to Badlands for a couple weeks now. She recently re-dyed her hair blue and announced a Badlands: Double Feature for the song "Gasoline" and "Drive." The first part, which is an official music video for "Gasoline," is out now. Tomorrow, Halsey is dropping Badlands: Anthology, a reissue of her debut, featuring previously unreleased demos, a 2015 concert recording and other rarities.

Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever

10/22 — Mexico City, MX @ Pabellon Oeste

10/24 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

11/04 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

01/09/2026 — Toronto, ON @ History

01/13/2026 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

01/17/2026 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

01/22/2026 — Amsterdam, NI @ Afas Live

01/23/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrome

01/24/2026 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

01/26/2026 — Paris, FR @ L'olympia

01/29/2026 — Manchester, UK @ the Hall, Avviva Studios

02/03/2026 — London UK @ 02 Academy Brixton

02/13/2026 — Sydney, AU @ the Hordern Pavilion

02/17/2026 — Sydney, AU @ Riverstage

02/19/2026 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall