Halsey Announces Anniversary Tour For Badlands, Debut Album Released 10 Years Ago Today

Today marks 10 years since Halsey released her debut album Badlands. Even though the popstar just wrapped up her For My Last Trick tour, she still has some tricks up her sleeves for fans. The once notably blue-haired popstar is celebrating a decade of her debut album with the Back To Badlands Tour. The 22-date tour across North America, Europe, and Australia begins on 10/14 going through the top of next year.
She wrote on social media: "A Badlands club tour. Tiny venues. GA floors. 10 years later. I’ve been waiting a decade to re-live it all over again with you."
Halsey has been teasing a tribute to Badlands for a couple weeks now. She recently re-dyed her hair blue and announced a Badlands: Double Feature for the song "Gasoline" and "Drive." The first part, which is an official music video for "Gasoline," is out now. Tomorrow, Halsey is dropping Badlands: Anthology, a reissue of her debut, featuring previously unreleased demos, a 2015 concert recording and other rarities.
Check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever
10/22 — Mexico City, MX @ Pabellon Oeste
10/24 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
11/04 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
01/09/2026 — Toronto, ON @ History
01/13/2026 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
01/17/2026 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
01/22/2026 — Amsterdam, NI @ Afas Live
01/23/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrome
01/24/2026 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
01/26/2026 — Paris, FR @ L'olympia
01/29/2026 — Manchester, UK @ the Hall, Avviva Studios
02/03/2026 — London UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
02/13/2026 — Sydney, AU @ the Hordern Pavilion
02/17/2026 — Sydney, AU @ Riverstage
02/19/2026 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
