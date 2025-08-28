Ariana Grande Announces Eternal Sunshine Tour

With her Wicked press tour simmering down, Ariana Grande finally has time to go on a music tour. Today the actress-turned-singer-turned-actress has announced a bunch of 2026 tour dates for North America and London, which will begin over two years after the release of Eternal Sunshine.

Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour will span from June through August, and rather than stopping for one night in a bunch of different venues, she's playing at least two shows each in a handful of cities: Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London. For North American fans, presale begins on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. local, with general sale following the next day at the same time. You can sign up for presale access here, and see the full itinerary below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN5rhppDl9D/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TOUR DATES:

06/06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/09 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/24 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/30 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/02 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/06 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/08 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/24 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/30 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/03 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/05 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/15 - London, UK @ The O2

08/16 - London, UK @ The O2

08/19 - London, UK @ The O2

08/20 - London, UK @ The O2

08/23 - London, UK @ The O2