Ariana Grande Announces Eternal Sunshine Tour

With her Wicked press tour simmering down, Ariana Grande finally has time to go on a music tour. Today the actress-turned-singer-turned-actress has announced a bunch of 2026 tour dates for North America and London, which will begin over two years after the release of Eternal Sunshine.
Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour will span from June through August, and rather than stopping for one night in a bunch of different venues, she's playing at least two shows each in a handful of cities: Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London. For North American fans, presale begins on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. local, with general sale following the next day at the same time. You can sign up for presale access here, and see the full itinerary below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DN5rhppDl9D/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
TOUR DATES:
06/06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/09 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/24 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/30 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/02 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/06 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/08 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/24 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
07/30 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/03 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/05 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/15 - London, UK @ The O2
08/16 - London, UK @ The O2
08/19 - London, UK @ The O2
08/20 - London, UK @ The O2
08/23 - London, UK @ The O2