ShunGu Announces New Album Faith In The Unknown Feat. Pink Siifu, Navy Blue, Liv.e, Maxo, & More

The Belgian producer ShunGu has made music with underground rap luminaries like MIKE and YUNGMORPHEUS, and he also makes house music under his Senga alter-ego. This fall, ShunGu will release his solo album Faith In The Unknown, and it'll include a ton of appearances from past collaborators like Navy Blue, Liv.e, Maxo, Fly Anakin, Chester Watson, and Fatima. Pink Siifu appears on four tracks from the LP, including lead single "Stay Alive."

"Stay Alive" has a blurry, warped beat with bits of jazz piano and synth-funk bass. You can really hear J Dilla's obvious influence. I'm sure it would work fine as an instrumental track, but I prefer hearing it with Pink Siifu's gravelly voice effortlessly surfing on it. ShunGu says, "Working with Siifu is always effortless. There’s a natural flow to everything we create. He’s one of those rare artists with whom you can travel through so many dimensions, spiritually, sonically, emotionally, without ever forcing it. It’s like moving through fog and clarity at once." Below, check out "Stay Alive" and the Faith In The Unknown tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Written Down (feat. Pink Siifu)

02 "Talk To The Mass" (feat. Fly Anakin, Goya Gumbani, & Fatima)

03 "Serti Dial" (feat. Navy Blue)

04 "Did You Hear The News" (feat. Ruqqiyah)

05 "Faith In The Unknown" (feat. Maxo)

06 "Stay Alive" (feat. Pink Siifu)

07 "Last Time" (feat. Liv.e)

08 "Thin Line" (feat. Chester Watson)

09 "Pray 4 My Friends" (feat. Dreamcastmoe)

10 "Butterfly" (feat. ZEKEULTRA)

11 "It Echoes and Sings Like You" (feat. Fatima)

12 "The Wind Must Have Heard Your Voice Once"

13 "The Devil Might Want Me Gone" (feat. Pink Siifu & Maxo)

14 "All I Need Was A Little Bit" (feat. Pink Siifu)

Faith In The Unknown is out 11/7 on Lex.