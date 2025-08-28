Westside Gunn Releases New Album Heels Have Eyes 2 Feat. Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, MIKE, More

A few months ago, Buffalo rap impresario Westside Gunn used Wrestlemania to release his surprise EP Heels Have Eyes, implying on the record that he recorded the entire thing on the night before release. The EP included "Egypt," his catchiest track in a minute, and that one got an extra bump when newly minted crossover star Doechii appeared on a remix. Today, he follows that EP with Heels Have Eyes 2, an entire album that he only announced a couple of days ago.

Today is Westside Gunn Day in Buffalo. Tonight, there's a big wrestling event at Buffalo RiverWorks that'll include performers like Joey Bada$$, Bun B, and Styles P. WestSide Gunn is probably rap's biggest wrestling fan this side of Insane Clown Posse, and this series in particular seems to be inspired by that world. You have to appreciate the continuity of putting Ted DiBiase on the first record cover and the Virgil on the second. You also have to appreciate the existence of new WestSide Gunn tracks called "Heel Cena" and "Brikolai Volkoff."

Heels Have Eyes 2 has appearances from Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, MIKE, Skyzoo, and Brother Tom Sos, as well as production from folks like DJ Muggs, Conductor Williams, Ced Gee, Harry Fraud, and Denny Denny LAFLARE. On first listen, it's got more relatively quiet, soulful, introspective moments than I would've expected. The packaging doesn't exactly project that vibe, does it? Stream the record below.

Heels Have Eyes 2 is out now on Griselda/Roc Nation.