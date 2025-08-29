The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

3

Geese - "100 Horses"

In an alternate universe. Bob Dylan never wrote "Highway 61 Revisited." He had a headache that day, or maybe he got distracted by whatever was on TV, and the song just never existed. Nothing else really changed. The Highway 61 Revisited album came out under some other title, and everyone still loved it. Johnny Winter and PJ Harvey picked out other Dylan songs to cover, and history unfolded in pretty much the same ways. But that "Highway 61 Revisited" groove still sat out there, unused and unexplored -- an inspirational sine-wave travelling across space and never quite finding a home. That's until some alien-alligator mud-creatures from Planet Choogle discovered that groove and used it to yowl nonsense about generically named generals and horses dancing in times of war. They arrived on Earth in their filth-encrusted flying saucer with that groove blasting, and they drew hordes of shirtless-dancing pilgrims to the landing site. All of society rebuilt itself around that groove, and Bob Dylan briefly woke up from a nap, cocked his ear, and said, "Damn, I should've thought of that." This song sounds like that. —Tom