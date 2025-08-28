Juliana Madrid – “Telephoning From Safari”

Dallas, TX musician Juliana Madrid already has one great single, titled "Jamie," out this year and today, she's got another called "Telephoning From Safari." There's some twangy blues-driven guitar licks that recall the Police, bright synth splashes, and a spidery bass. Madrid's vocals are as soothing as a cup of tea with honey, but danger lurks in the lyrics: "Why’re u going to risk your life/ Just hopping to find/ Another civilized way to get wild."

“‘Telephoning from Safari’ is my take on modern technology and human disconnection,” Madrid explained. “Social media started as a really gorgeous and easy way to connect with family, friends, and strangers, but now it seems to have replaced real-life interaction altogether. I think more and more people are unknowingly trapped behind their screens. It’s easier to ignore/feel desensitized to the chaos around us than to empathize and create meaningful relationships and experiences. This song is an attempt at putting a spotlight on that chaos.”

Watch the video for "Telephoning From Safari" below.