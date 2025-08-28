DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Whatever You Have”

Recently, DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ has been keeping up a steady stream of about one new single per month: So far this year the London-based producer has shared songs like "Sunset Years," "Will My Love," "Keep Wondering Why," and "Search For The Feeling (On And On)." Now, right on time, she's shared another new single called "Whatever You Have."

"Whatever You Have" sees DJ Sabrina deviate a bit from her house roots in favor of an '80s-inspired, synth-y slow jam. It feels a bit melancholic, with lyrics that reference a breakup: "You can pretend that you weren't good at destroying faith/ But you were so good, I'll never trust in love again." It's a nice late-summer soundtrack, and you can check it out below.