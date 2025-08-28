Skip to Content
Jouska – “Season Of Dread”

6:38 PM EDT on August 28, 2025

Hans Olav Settem

Norway's Jouska has a knack for intimate yet transcendent dream pop, exemplified by the How Did I Wind Up Here? singles “Flower Moon” and “Pierced.” Now Marit Othilie Thorvik is back with the haunting new preview "Season Of Dread."

"I wrote this song when everything felt heavy," Thorvik explains. "It was like being stuck inside a winter that wouldn’t end, a season of dread, both emotionally and physically. I was moving through the days with a constant sense of unease, trying to hold it together but always on the edge of unraveling... This song came out of that place, a time when I felt completely out of sync with the world, like winter had stretched on endlessly and no one else seemed to notice."

Listen below.

How Did I Wind Up Here? is out 10/17 via Koke Plate.

