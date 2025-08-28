Funkmaster Flex Announces “Final” 7 p.m. Hot 97 Show But Is Merely Changing Timeslots

Funkmaster Flex's longstanding Hot 97 show is coming to an end — or so it seemed at first. In fact, he's merely changing time slots.

The Bronx-native DJ and rapper has been hosting nights on the station since 1992, and he announced via Twitter that his run would be coming to an end on Labor Day, Sept. 1. "THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WITH BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM!" he wrote. "ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!"

But as TMZ reports, Funk Flex isn't leaving Hot 97. His show is moving two hours earlier as the station shuffles its schedule. After traditionally going on the air from 7 p.m. to midnight, he'll now be on from 5 to 10 p.m.

When the show began, it was the pop radio station's first hip-hop show. Just earlier this month, the New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Flex the Key to the City. "I’m humbled and honored to receive the Key to the City I’ve always called home,” Flex said. "New York made me. HOT 97 gave me the mic. And hip hop gave me a voice. This moment means everything."

His career was not without controversy; just last year he caught heat for going on a rant about Tommy Richman’s hit “Million Dollar Baby” calling it "garbage." His show was also the home of many good freestyles.