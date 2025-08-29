Sabrina Carpenter Shares New Album Man’s Best Friend, “Tears” Video With Colman Domingo

Almost exactly one year ago, newly minted pop star Sabrina Carpenter released Short N' Sweet, her sixth album but her real-deal breakout. Now, she's already back with another one. Carpenter has already gone through a cover-art mini-controversy around her new record Man's Best Friend, and "Manchild," the record's one advance single, debuted at #1. Today, the whole album is out, and so does Carpenter's grand and ridiculous video for new single "Tears."

We'll have more to say about Man's Best Friend soon, but my first impression is that it's a top-shelf pop record that operates in the same sonic universe as Short N' Sweet. I don't know if this record has an "Espresso," but that song was always an outlier. On Man's Best Friend, Carpenter works with a small crew of collaborators that worked on the last record: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, John Ryan. The members of Antonoff's group Bleachers essentially serve as her backing band, but Man's Best Friend doesn't sound like a Bleachers record.

Once again, Carpenter's songs draw on the more luxe corners of country, R&B, and '80s adult-contempo. She sings super-clever lyrics about romantic dysfunction with verve and personality. The record is sleek and compact and utterly jammed with hooks. Carpenter did exactly what she's supposed to do. If she wants to drop one album like this per year for the foreseeable future, you will not catch me complaining.

If there is an "Espresso" on Man's Best Friend, it's probably the new single "Tears," which is track two on the album. It's a bubbly disco jam about being hopelessly turned on whenever a man displays the most basic level of competence, and she's just given it the music-video treatment. I imagine that some sensitive souls will get upset about the Bardia Zeinali-directed clip, in which Carpenter comes across a haunted house full of drag performers. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo essentially plays the Dr. Frank-N-Furter role. Below, check out both the album and the video.

Man's Best Friend is out now on Island.