Blink-182 Kick Off Tour With Two Songs They Hadn’t Played Since 2001

Last night, pop-punkers Blink-182 kicked off their Missionary Impossible Tour with Alkaline Trio at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Not only did they perform a mix of old classics and new songs from their catalogue, according to setlist.fm, they played a bunch of rarities.

Following "The Rock Show" and "First Date," they played "Josie," from 1997's Dude Ranch, for the first time with Tom DeLonge since 2014. Later, they also played "Wishing Well" for the first time since 2014 with DeLonge and "Natives" from 2011's Neighborhoods. Even rarer, they played "Roller Coaster" and "Online Songs," both from 2001's Take Off Your Pants And Jacket, for the first time since that album was released. They also did their cover of Descendents' "Hope," off 1982's Milo Goes To College, which they hadn't done since 2003.

Check out videos from the show below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mF0a9tudPh4