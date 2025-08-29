Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ella Mai – “Tell Her” (Prod. Mustard)

10:57 AM EDT on August 29, 2025

About a decade ago, West Coast rap producer DJ Mustard discovered the UK R&B singer Ella Mai and signed her to his 10 Summers imprint. Ella Mai worked with Mustard on her 2018 debut single "Boo'd Up," an absolutely gorgeous song that became a slow-building international hit. Ella Mai and Mustard have continued to work together since then, and he just produced her new single "Tell Her."

On "Tell Her," Ella Mai give you exact instructions for what you should tell your ex when she calls. It's a slinky, assertive track that quotes "Say My Name" enough that every member of Destiny's Child gets a songwriting credit. Once again, Ella Mai radiates effortless cool, and I always like hearing how Mustard switches his style up to complement her. Listen below.

"Tell Her" is out now on 10 Summers/Interscope.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

spill tab – “Paranoia” (Feat. boylife)

December 4, 2025
New Music

Leon Thomas, Who Has The #1 Song On The Radio Right Now, Joins Disclosure On “Deeper”

December 4, 2025
New Music

Djrum – “Come Find Me”

December 4, 2025
New Music

The Softies – “Turn It Up” (Lisa Prank Cover)

December 4, 2025
New Music

Guns N’ Roses – “Atlas” & “Nothin'”

December 4, 2025
New Music

Niontay Announces New Mixtape Soulja Hate Repellant: Hear “100days100nights”

December 4, 2025