Ella Mai – “Tell Her” (Prod. Mustard)

About a decade ago, West Coast rap producer DJ Mustard discovered the UK R&B singer Ella Mai and signed her to his 10 Summers imprint. Ella Mai worked with Mustard on her 2018 debut single "Boo'd Up," an absolutely gorgeous song that became a slow-building international hit. Ella Mai and Mustard have continued to work together since then, and he just produced her new single "Tell Her."

On "Tell Her," Ella Mai give you exact instructions for what you should tell your ex when she calls. It's a slinky, assertive track that quotes "Say My Name" enough that every member of Destiny's Child gets a songwriting credit. Once again, Ella Mai radiates effortless cool, and I always like hearing how Mustard switches his style up to complement her. Listen below.

"Tell Her" is out now on 10 Summers/Interscope.