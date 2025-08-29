Carin León & Kacey Musgraves – “Lost In Translation”

The singer-songwriter Carin León is a massive star in the world of regional Mexican music. In America, he's played gigantic festivals, and he's about to be on Bon Jovi's new album. Now, he's also got a new duet with Kacey Musgraves, a singer who comes from a different musical tradition but who has evidently discovered a kindred spirit.

In a press release, Kacey Musgraves -- who recently signed to Lost Highway and covered Hank Williams -- says that she discovered Carin León a few months ago when she watched his Tiny Desk Concert, which is cool. She adds, "Growing up singing traditional country and western music, I’ve always loved exploring the borders of country and where it blends with other styles like norteño and some regional Mexican sounds that I heard a lot of in Texas." When León learned that Musgraves liked his music, he started listening to hers, and he was into it: "I relate my career and hers in the way that she approaches other genres."

Recently, the two artists got together with songwriters Amy Allen and Shane McAnally in Nashville. Together, they came up with "Lost In Translation," a song about a couple who finds a connection despite speaking different languages. Before they recorded the single, they warmed up by singing Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal's "Fue Un Placer Conocerte" together. León says, "It was a big surprise for me that it was one of my favorite songs… and she knew all the words."

"Lost In Translation" is a sweet little tune that draws on country and Mexican music, both in its structure and its instrumentation. León and Musgraves recorded it with producer Julian Bunetta, and you can hear it below.

"Lost In Translation" is out now on Socios/Virgin/Island.