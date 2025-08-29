Molly Nilsson – “Swedish Nightmare”

"Swedish Nightmare" is an incredibly vivid phrase, one that carries heavy Girl With The Dragon Tattoo-type sadistic-freak vibes. But that doesn't seem to be the Swedish nightmoare that Molly Nilsson sings about on the new song of that title. Nilsson will release her new album Amateur this fall, and we've already posted lead single "How Much Is The World." Today, we get to hear "Swedish Nightmare," which doesn't sound very nightmarish at all.

"Swedish Nightmare" is a lovely, spangled sigh of a song, and the only nightmare it concerns is the idea that summer might end without a sufficient amount of romance. That might be sad, but I don't know if it qualifies as a nightmare. Nilsson suggests one way of staving off that terrible fate: "C’mon babe, let’s go to Gothenburg sometime." Hmm. OK, I'm sold. Nilsson directed her own video for the song; watch it below.

Amateur is out 9/29 on Dark Skies Association/Night School Records.