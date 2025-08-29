Jordan Patterson Announces Debut Album The Hermit: Hear “Racecar”

Jordan Patterson is an LA-based songwriter and producer with a singular voice. She released a few singles ("Jim," "God," and "Right Person, Wrong Time") earlier this year that showcased her unique artistry -- it's no surprise she's opened for weirdo wunderkind Cameron Winter. She's been quiet this summer, but has returned today with a new powerful single "Racecar." That track announces her debut album The Hermit that's out September 19.

"Racecar" is a journey. It begins with tender piano chords and Patterson's vocals singing about a new start. Electric guitar licks trickle in from the edges as acoustic guitar strums begin to fill out the song. "Maybe she checks out Atlanta/ Maybe she stays in LA/ Maybe she moves to the city/ Maybe she needs to breathe," Patterson begins to repeat, as if it's a mindful mantra that her life can flourish anywhere. Later, a children's choir (a group of kids from close family-friends) enters, encouraging Patterson's searching voyage. The contrast between their voices is profound. It feels like a song in conversation with the inner child, reminding us that life is full of phases, multiple beginnings and endings at any age.

"Choosing a home is more than a place or even people," Patterson explained. “Home is like a little star in your chest and whenever it feels, it can come out and shine in the darkest of places and relationships. ‘Racecar’ is my journey to community and a real home."

Watch the video for "Racecar" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Sky"

02 "Jim"

03 "Right Person, Wrong Time"

04 "God"

05 "Stranger"

06 "Hey Mama"

07 "Stick Man"

08 "Racecar"

09 "Waited All The While"

10 "I Can See The Mountains From Here"

The Hermit is out 09/19. Pre-order here.