Doja Cat Drops Out As ACL Fest Headliner, The Killers Will Fill In

There has been a change in headlining acts for the upcoming Austin City Limits music festival, taking place on Oct. 3-5 & 10-12 at Zilker Park in Austin. Today, Doja Cat took to social media to announce the cancellation of her headline set, due to finalizing her forthcoming album Vie that's out at the end of September. The artist taking her Sunday headline spot will be the Killers.

"Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year," Doja Cat wrote. "When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released. I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it's become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame. Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity."

Last week, she officially shared the lead single "Jealous Type," after debuting it at Outside Lands earlier this month.

Find the updated ACL schedule below.

Your updated 2025 Lineup ? Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, The Killers and many more will perform at ACL Fest in just a few weeks! https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/uEZUo7M5jc — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 29, 2025

Vie is out 9/26 via Kemosabe / RCA.