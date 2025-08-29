Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Doja Cat Drops Out As ACL Fest Headliner, The Killers Will Fill In

3:23 PM EDT on August 29, 2025

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Doja Cat performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

|Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty

There has been a change in headlining acts for the upcoming Austin City Limits music festival, taking place on Oct. 3-5 & 10-12 at Zilker Park in Austin. Today, Doja Cat took to social media to announce the cancellation of her headline set, due to finalizing her forthcoming album Vie that's out at the end of September. The artist taking her Sunday headline spot will be the Killers.

"Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year," Doja Cat wrote. "When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released. I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it's become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame. Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity."

Last week, she officially shared the lead single "Jealous Type," after debuting it at Outside Lands earlier this month.

Find the updated ACL schedule below.

Vie is out 9/26 via Kemosabe / RCA.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Adam Sandler Reveals Love Of Hole’s Live Through This, Sits Down With Ariana Grande

December 5, 2025
News

Garbage’s Shirley Manson Got Really, Really Pissed About The Beach Balls At Good Things Melbourne

December 5, 2025
News

Miley Cyrus Hates Paper

December 5, 2025
News

Lily Allen Announces West End Girl North American Tour

December 5, 2025
News

“Weird Al” Yankovic Demands That You Pronounce His Last Name Correctly

December 5, 2025
News

Dijon Does SNL Promo, Teases Justin Vernon’s Appearance

December 4, 2025