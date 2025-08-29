Korn Concertgoer Beat Up Then Ejected For Public MastuЯbation

Yup -- the headline speaks for itself. A couple days ago, Korn opened for System Of A Down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the first of two nights. Apparently, one fan got a little too excited and decided that public masturbation was an acceptable way to enjoy the show. Maybe he listened to "A.D.I.D.A.S." before the concert and couldn't help but feel inspired.

In an edited TikTok, a brave fan can be seen jumping over a row of seats and punching the public masturbator in the head. The video then skips to a scene where security and police are attempting to drag the wanker out. There's a few scattered laughs as the guy tries to hold onto the banister for dear life. It's all incredibly unbelievable. There's really not much else to say besides **Korn voice** "Whatt theeee fuckkkkkkk."

The edited TikTok is below. It does not feature any nudity.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bordercollieflower/video/7543610502241439007

According to NY Post the 37-year-old man was later charged with lewdness and resisting arrest and is due in court in September.