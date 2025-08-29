Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Korn Concertgoer Beat Up Then Ejected For Public MastuЯbation

5:36 PM EDT on August 29, 2025

Yup -- the headline speaks for itself. A couple days ago, Korn opened for System Of A Down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the first of two nights. Apparently, one fan got a little too excited and decided that public masturbation was an acceptable way to enjoy the show. Maybe he listened to "A.D.I.D.A.S." before the concert and couldn't help but feel inspired.

In an edited TikTok, a brave fan can be seen jumping over a row of seats and punching the public masturbator in the head. The video then skips to a scene where security and police are attempting to drag the wanker out. There's a few scattered laughs as the guy tries to hold onto the banister for dear life. It's all incredibly unbelievable. There's really not much else to say besides **Korn voice** "Whatt theeee fuckkkkkkk."

The edited TikTok is below. It does not feature any nudity.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bordercollieflower/video/7543610502241439007

According to NY Post the 37-year-old man was later charged with lewdness and resisting arrest and is due in court in September.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Adam Sandler Reveals Love Of Hole’s Live Through This, Sits Down With Ariana Grande

December 5, 2025
News

Garbage’s Shirley Manson Got Really, Really Pissed About The Beach Balls At Good Things Melbourne

December 5, 2025
News

Miley Cyrus Hates Paper

December 5, 2025
News

Lily Allen Announces West End Girl North American Tour

December 5, 2025
News

“Weird Al” Yankovic Demands That You Pronounce His Last Name Correctly

December 5, 2025
News

Dijon Does SNL Promo, Teases Justin Vernon’s Appearance

December 4, 2025