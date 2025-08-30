Gorillaz Bring Live Debuts, Rarities, & Miho Hatori To House Of Kong Residency Kickoff

Last night, Gorillaz began their House Of Kong residency in London, celebrating their 25th anniversary. At the Copper Box Arena, in their first show in over two years, Damon Albarn and co. played through their eponymous 2001 debut album, with album contributors Miho Hatori on vocals for five songs and Kid Koala on turntables throughout.

With the Japanese singer-songwriter and Cibo Matto co-founder, the band did "Re-Hash" for the first time since 2018. On their own, they did "Punk" for the first time since 2018, plus "Sound Check (Gravity)," "Starshine," and "Slow Country" for the first time since 2002. As for live debuts, they did "Double Bass" and B-side "Ghost Train" for the first time ever. Sweetie Irie joined for a reprise of “Clint Eastwood” to close.

Gorillaz have three more shows at the venue. The second will be for Demon Days, the third for Plastic Beach, and the fourth a “mystery show” that will include new music, Albarn recently confirmed. Watch footage from last night below.