Billy Corgan Joins My Chemical Romance For “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” In Chicago

11:43 AM EDT on August 30, 2025

Last month, My Chemical Romance covered of Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” in San Francisco. Last night, the band performed the track with Billy Corgan in Chicago.

At Soldier Field, Gerard Way introduced the tune with some words reminiscing on his love for Smashing Pumpkins: “It’s the pandemic right, and I’m super sad about it. And I come across this video, it’s late night and I’m sitting alone… I’m scrolling through Instagram and I see this fucking kid in his room playing along to ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’… I’m watching this thing and I felt the blade of Christ enter my chest, it was wild. I never felt anything like that in my life.”

“This song is the ultimate rock defiance to me, it’s like searing an imprint on the universe in pure fucking defiance. It is the best rock n’ roll song ever fucking made,” he continued. Watch footage below.

