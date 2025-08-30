Skip to Content
Man Arrested For Violent Robbery At Macklemore’s House

12:05 PM EDT on August 30, 2025

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 15: Macklemore performs at Rod Laver Arena on May 15, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

|Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

In June, two men broke into Macklemore's Capitol Hill home, sprayed the nanny with bear mace, and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, watches, and shoes. Police arrested a primary suspect on Friday (Aug. 30) named Patrick Maisonet.

Detectives found stolen cash, a stolen handgun, plus stolen rings, necklaces, and watches at a jewelry store in South Seattle. In King County, he was charged with robbery in the second degree.

Maisonet was previously charged for tasing a man and stealing his wallet, jewelry, car keys, and phone in 2023. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was released on electronic home monitoring, but subsequently cut off his ankle monitor.

Officers arrested the South Seattle jewelry store owner in connection with trafficking in stolen property. In a safe at the shop, detectives found the stolen high-end jewelry items and over $100,000.

