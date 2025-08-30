Man Arrested For Violent Robbery At Macklemore’s House

In June, two men broke into Macklemore's Capitol Hill home, sprayed the nanny with bear mace, and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, watches, and shoes. Police arrested a primary suspect on Friday (Aug. 30) named Patrick Maisonet.

Detectives found stolen cash, a stolen handgun, plus stolen rings, necklaces, and watches at a jewelry store in South Seattle. In King County, he was charged with robbery in the second degree.

Maisonet was previously charged for tasing a man and stealing his wallet, jewelry, car keys, and phone in 2023. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was released on electronic home monitoring, but subsequently cut off his ankle monitor.

Officers arrested the South Seattle jewelry store owner in connection with trafficking in stolen property. In a safe at the shop, detectives found the stolen high-end jewelry items and over $100,000.