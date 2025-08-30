Watch Tom Waits In The Teaser For Jim Jarmusch’s New Movie Father Mother Sister Brother

Earlier this year, Tom Waits made an appearance in a homelessness documentary. Now, he's starring in Jim Jarmusch’s new film Father Mother Sister Brother alongside Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, and more.

Per the press release, the movie, which comes out in December, is “carefully constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parent (or parents), and each other. Each of the three chapters takes place in the present, and each in a different country.”

The singer-songwriter and director are longtime collaborators. He starred in 1986’s Down By Law and 2003’s Coffee And Cigarettes and The Dead Don’t Die, and he did the soundtrack for 1991’s Night On Earth. Watch the new Father Mother Sister Brother trailer below.

Father Mother Sister Brother hits theaters 12/24.