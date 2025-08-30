The Neighbourhood End Hiatus, Welcome Back Drummer Fired For Groping Marías Vocalist

In 2021, the Neighbourhood went on a break. The following year, they kicked out drummer Brandon Fried after he groped the Marías’ María Zardoya, who spoke up about it and called him a "complete creep." Now, the band has announced their return, and Fried is back in the group.

“In November 2021, after 10 years together, The Neighbourhood went on an indefinite hiatus,” their statement on their Instagram Story reads. It continues:

As we entered our early 30s, we were faced with life outside of the band for the first time in our adult lives. Breakups, family struggles, and personal challenges.” In November 2022, it became evident that Brandon’s struggles with substance abuse needed immediate attention, and we agreed it was best for him to step away and focus on his recovery. To those who spoke up and helped bring this to light, thank you. Your courage helped us get our friend the support he needed. We are proud of Brandon, the changes he has made, and the progress he continues to make in his life. Being in each other’s lives for over 20 years, when one of us is going through something, it impacts all of us. In November 2024, the five of us reunited in the studio. Thank you to everyone who kept the music alive while we were away. We couldn't feel more honored to do what we do and can't wait to share this next chapter with you.

In her original post, Zardoya wrote about her experience:

i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep

Fried responded saying his "actions were inexcusable and intolerable" and he "must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."