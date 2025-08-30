WU LYF Pull New Single From Spotify, Cite CEO’s Investment In AI Weaponry

The mass exodus from Spotify continues: After Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, and Hotline TNT pulled their music from the streaming service, WU LYF explained why did back in April, along with every other streaming service. They've also now pulled their latest song as well.

April's "A New Life Is Coming" was their first new song in 13 years, and now it's no longer on streaming. In addition to the announcement, the group posted a new demo called "Letting Go" on their website. Here's what they said about it all on Instagram: