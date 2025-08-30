WU LYF Pull New Single From Spotify, Cite CEO’s Investment In AI Weaponry

The mass exodus from Spotify continues: After Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, and Hotline TNT pulled their music from the streaming service, WU LYF explained why did back in April, along with every other streaming service. They've also now pulled their latest song as well.
April's "A New Life Is Coming" was their first new song in 13 years, and now it's no longer on streaming. In addition to the announcement, the group posted a new demo called "Letting Go" on their website. Here's what they said about it all on Instagram:
Several conversations there were that led to this decision circling the around a disdain for what Spotify algorithm economics has done to music culture. Since then we've all learned about the Spotify CEO's investment in AI weaponry and seen several bands we respect make statements about removing their music now, following some lengthy debate we've decided to take "A New Life Is Coming" down as well. Nothing ever changes unless we have the courage to try (& perhaps fail) to do things differently. Today on worldunite.org we're sharing an early demo of 'Letting Go' for LYF members this take was recorded shortly after the initial idea emerged out of some soul making blues, and though the song has somewhat evolved since then we think it captures something special...
14 years ago the LYF set sail to find a place for the people to call home, to come together and share their fire. A lot has changed in the world while we been a long time gone, but the vision remains and we are seeking to rekindle that flame. With your support you allow us the freedom to continue the good fight and in return we will be sharing new songs before general release, early news and tickets to future shows, exclusive LYF clothing and artefacts, a journal style forum with BTS photos/lyrics/notes and with plans to build as we grow with you beside us. Thank you to all those who already took a leap of faith. Love you forever. Choose LYF.