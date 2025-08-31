Snoop Dogg’s Rep Says Apology For Homophobic Lightyear Comments Is “Fake”

UPDATE: A rep for Snoop Dogg tells The Hollywood Reporter that the apology credited to Snoop on Instagram is "fake" and were not written by the rapper.

Snoop Dogg recently got some flack over some disparaging comments he made about taking his grandson to see Disney's 2022 Toy Story spinoff movie Lightyear, which briefly features a lesbian couple. "I didn't come in for this shit," Snoop said about the experience during a new interview on the It's Giving podcast. "I just came to watch the goddamn movie." A few days later, he apologized for the remarks, saying he was just "caught off guard" by the scene in question, which depicts two women parenting a child together.

TS Madison, a transgender social media personality, recently guested on Hollywood Unlocked to talk about Snoop's homophobic comments. "As a parent, you should also explain to your children that other things exist in the world, outside of what you deem normal in your own home," Madison said. "It is time for us to have these uncomfortable conversations." Snoop commented on an Instagram clip of the episode, writing:

I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons all my gay friends no what’s up they been calling me with love 💗 my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old 😳teach me how to learn I’m not perfect

Lauren Gunderson, one of the Lightyear screenwriters, also alluded to Snoop Dogg's remarks in her own Instagram post. "As we wrote early versions of what became Lightyear, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he.' As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it."

According to the US Sun, Snoop's comments also prompted crisis talks with the "furious" producers of The Voice, on which the rapper is currently a judge -- but likely for not much longer. "Production had to remind [Snoop Dogg] that he works for an inclusive, apolitical, family-friendly show, and comments like this only go on to create a divisive environment," a rep for NBC said. "The show does not condone the comments whatsoever. This is the opposite of the kind of spotlight they want on the show just ahead of the new season."

