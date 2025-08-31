$uicideboy$ Concertgoer Killed In Assault At Auburn Show, Family And Authorities Seek Witnesses

The King County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a man died following a $uicideboy$ concert last Wednesday in Auburn, Washington, just south of Seattle. According to local news, the victim was involved in an aggravated assault outside of the White River Amphitheater and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

According to social media posts, the victim's name is Brandon Godsey, and his family and girlfriend are also asking for help in identifying a suspect. See those posts below.

anyone that went to the AUBURN WHITE RIVER AMPITHEATER ON 08/27 that has information for this incident, please get in contact!! hoping to share so the family can get a little bit of justice & find some peace through this



