$uicideboy$ Concertgoer Killed In Assault At Auburn Show, Family And Authorities Seek Witnesses

The King County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a man died following a $uicideboy$ concert last Wednesday in Auburn, Washington, just south of Seattle. According to local news, the victim was involved in an aggravated assault outside of the White River Amphitheater and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
According to social media posts, the victim's name is Brandon Godsey, and his family and girlfriend are also asking for help in identifying a suspect. See those posts below.
@earth222rach Replying to @jjjayyyden anyone that went to the AUBURN WHITE RIVER AMPITHEATER ON 08/27 that has information for this incident, please get in contact!! hoping to share so the family can get a little bit of justice & find some peace through this #greyday #greyday2025 #auburn #whiteriver ♬ original sound - rach
@brandyrutherford4 Yesterday was supposed one of the best nights we were gonna remember forever and it turned into the worst night of my life. I’m going to remember you in the best way possible and try my hardest just to focus on all of the amazing memories we have together. We were supposed to grow old together and have a family. I know you were my soulmate without a doubt. I’ve cried so many tears I don’t know if I have anymore in me to cry. We all love you so incredibly much baby and we were hoping and praying the outcome was completely different. You shined so incredibly bright in so many people’s eyes especially mine. My life and our family’s lives are forever changed now and you WILL get the justice you deserve we will make sure of it. I will love you forever Brandon. Wait for me up there baby because I’m not going anywhere. #justiceforbrandon ♬ original sound - Brandy Rutherford @wickedbitchofthepnw This is Brandon's mom's statement from Facebook. Please if you have any information come forward and share with the police. Regardless of the situation a member of the G59 family was murdered. Brandon and his loved ones deserve justice. #justiceforbrandon #g59 #g59family #greyday #auburn ♬ original sound - WickedbitchofthePNW