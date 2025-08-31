Skip to Content
Gorillaz Perform Demon Days Live Debuts And Rarities At Second House Of Kong Show

3:08 PM EDT on August 31, 2025

Over the weekend Gorillaz kicked off their House Of Kong residency in London, where they're playing a few of their most beloved albums in full to celebrate 25 years since Damon Albarn founded the project. On Friday night they ran through their eponymous 2001 debut, and last night was dedicated to their star-making sophomore album, 2005's Demon Days. They played songs like "November Has Come" and "All Alone" for the first time in over a decade, and they also brought out a few guests: Bootie Brown, Michelle Ndegwa, Skye Edwards, and, yes, the surviving members of De La Soul. They also performed Demon Days-era rarity "We Are Happy Landfill" live for the first time ever.

Gorillaz have two more shows of the residency: One for Plastic Beach, and a “mystery show” that'll include new music, as Albarn recently confirmed. Watch audience clips from last night below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DOB5HH_DCZb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOB2mXPDGHi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOBtq4KjEdb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOBsV4UCIAh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DOBo77yDMMK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

