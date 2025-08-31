Cyndi Lauper Brought Out Joni Mitchell, Cher, SZA, & More At Her Farewell Tour Closer

That's a wrap on Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The '80s pop icon has brought out some special guests throughout the tour, and Saturday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl was no exception: John Legend came out to duet "Time After Time," SZA was there for "True Colors," and Cher lent an assist on "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." And after covering Joni Mitchell songs many times over the years, Lauper even got Mitchell herself to come out for a rendition of her Blue classic "Carey." See some clips from the audience below.