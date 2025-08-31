Skip to Content
News

Cyndi Lauper Brought Out Joni Mitchell, Cher, SZA, & More At Her Farewell Tour Closer

3:50 PM EDT on August 31, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 01: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

|Jason Kempin/Getty Images

That's a wrap on Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The '80s pop icon has brought out some special guests throughout the tour, and Saturday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl was no exception: John Legend came out to duet "Time After Time," SZA was there for "True Colors," and Cher lent an assist on "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." And after covering Joni Mitchell songs many times over the years, Lauper even got Mitchell herself to come out for a rendition of her Blue classic "Carey." See some clips from the audience below.

@welcometomytruth724

At her final show, @Cyndi Lauper was joined by the legendary Joni Mitchell to perform Carey. #cyndilauper #jonimitchell #carey

♬ original sound - Kaitlin
@welcometomytruth724

Two icons @Cher and @Cyndi Lauper singing about girls wanting fun(damental) rights, telling bad jokes, and arguing about who's the queen. This was a dream come true. #cyndilauper #cher #girlsjustwanttohavefun

♬ original sound - Kaitlin
@welcometomytruth724

The incredible @John Legend joined @Cyndi Lauper on stage to sing Time After Time on the last stop of her farewell tour ? #cyndilauper #johnlegend #timeaftertime

♬ original sound - Kaitlin
@welcometomytruth724

what do you mean @SZA sang True Colors with @Cyndi Lauper tonight?!? #sza #cyndilauper #truecolors

♬ original sound - Kaitlin

