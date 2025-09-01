Fifth Harmony Reunite At Jonas Brothers Show, Drop Merch Commemorating Historic Day

Sunday afternoon, the defunct girl group Fifth Harmony's Twitter/X account posted for the first time in seven years. #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree, it read. What was this about? Within a few hours, the answer would be clear.

Jonas Brothers, Fifth Harmony's millennial teen-pop forebears, have been bringing out surprise guest stars during their current career-spanning 20th anniversary tour. Sunday at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, the last of those guests was — tada! — the four-member, Camila Cabello-less version of Fifth Harmony, performing together for the first time since 2018. Late into the JoBros' show, just before the headliners did their two-song grand finale, Fifth Harmony — Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane — emerged to perform their two biggest hits, "Worth It" and "Work From Home."

Cabello, you may recall, left the group acrimoniously in 2016 when her solo career was taking off. Back in May, reports emerged that the other four members of the group were in talks to reunite without Cabello, which makes sense because none of them have enjoyed much solo success — a tragedy in Normani's case considering she seemed to have some real momentum at one point.

Fifth Harmony released new merch to mark this historic occasion: T-shirts and hoodies reading "Where were you on August 31, 2025?" The apparel features a new Fifth Harmony logo that has also appeared on their social accounts, so presumably this was indeed the launch of a full-fledged reunion campaign. Below, check out footage of the performance in Dallas.

Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back 💖 pic.twitter.com/nNsY3lmJ8u — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 1, 2025