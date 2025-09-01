The Offspring Bring Out “Pretty Fly” Music Video Star To Dance At LA Show

Most critical respect for Offspring stems from the band's 1994 debut album Smash, the bestselling album of all time released on an independent label. But the band's most enduring song may be the novelty-ish 1998 hit "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)." Affection for the song and its video runs deep among the Offspring's fan base; a quick scan of their social accounts reveals people show up to every gig dressed in costume as the goofy "white guy" character from the video who clumsily embraces hip-hop culture. Some people even brought their kids to the show in that getup a while back:

So it was surely a momentous occasion for some when Guy Cohen, the original "white guy" from the McG-directed video, made a surprise appearance to dance onstage Friday during the Offspring's performance at LA's Kia Forum. The band has conveniently documented the moment with some neatly edited professional video footage, which you can watch below.

A pretty fly special guest in LA! pic.twitter.com/jpuSBwwG56 — The Offspring (@offspring) August 31, 2025

