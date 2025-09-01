Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

The Offspring Bring Out “Pretty Fly” Music Video Star To Dance At LA Show

11:14 AM EDT on September 1, 2025

Most critical respect for Offspring stems from the band's 1994 debut album Smash, the bestselling album of all time released on an independent label. But the band's most enduring song may be the novelty-ish 1998 hit "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)." Affection for the song and its video runs deep among the Offspring's fan base; a quick scan of their social accounts reveals people show up to every gig dressed in costume as the goofy "white guy" character from the video who clumsily embraces hip-hop culture. Some people even brought their kids to the show in that getup a while back:

So it was surely a momentous occasion for some when Guy Cohen, the original "white guy" from the McG-directed video, made a surprise appearance to dance onstage Friday during the Offspring's performance at LA's Kia Forum. The band has conveniently documented the moment with some neatly edited professional video footage, which you can watch below.

Revisit our We've Got A File On You with the Offspring's Dexter Holland and Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Foxing Play Farewell Show In St. Louis

December 7, 2025
News

Kurt Vile & Stephen Malkmus Cover Oblivians’ “Feel Real Good”

December 7, 2025
News

KISS Honored By Donald Trump, Gene Simmons Blames “Bad Decisions” For Ace Frehley’s Death

December 7, 2025
News

White House Posts Second Sabrina Carpenter Edit Promoting ICE After She Gets First One Blocked

December 7, 2025
News

Ariana Grande Would Very Much Like To Be Excluded From 6-7 Narrative

December 7, 2025
News

Dijon Makes SNL Debut With Huge Band Including Justin Vernon, Nick Hakim, & Amber Coffman

December 7, 2025