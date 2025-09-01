Watch CMAT Cover Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Friday marked the release of EURO-COUNTRY, the impressive new album from Irish alt-pop singer CMAT. The whole album is worth a listen, but don't sleep on "The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station" specifically; that one blew me away when I dropped in on CMAT's Primavera performance back in June.

To promote the new LP, the artist born Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson stopped by the Live Lounge at BBC Radio 1 to complete that venue's customary ritual of performing a cover song. Her choice of repertoire: "Sports Car," one of several extremely breathy Britney Spears pastiches from the most recent Tate McRae album. "Sports Car" is a deathly serious song about what sounds like some very intense sex, but CMAT being CMAT, she had a lot of fun with it. Watch below.