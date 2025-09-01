The Dambuilders Play First Show In 28 Years At DromFest With Members Of Fugazi, Luna, & Dexys

DromFest, the annual Labor Day weekend music festival thrown by Dromedary Records in the Catskills, always boasts a stellar selection of '80s and '90s indie rock cult favorites. This year that list included the first performance since 1997 by the Dambuilders, the Honolulu-founded crew that relocated to Boston and made a name for themselves in the 1990s.

Footage of that Dambuilders set (and the band's soundcheck) has emerged, and with it comes news that at DromFest the band was joined by some musical luminaries including Fugazi's Brendan Canty, Luna's Sean Eden, and violinist Claudia Chopek of Dexys Midnight Runners. These videos might have you raring for a Dambuilders deep dive when you watch them below.