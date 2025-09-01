Dani Filth Posts Promised Final Statement About Cradle Of Filth Drama

Cradle Of Filth, the longstanding British metal band, has been metaphorically tipped over this past week, and all the mess has spilled out.

First, two members of the band, singer/keyboardist Zoë M. Federoff and her guitarist husband Marek "Ashok" Šmerda, quit the band, criticizing frontman Dani Filth's "foolish clown antics" such as a planned collaboration with Ed Sheeran and, more importantly, alleging "unprofessional behavior" by Filth and the band's management. In a new statement several days later, Federoff further outlined the group's supposed "toxic" work environment and "the most psychopathic contract a session musician could ever be handed." Dani Filth responded with a lengthy statement combating Federoff's accusations, in which he said the contracts were supposed to be a rough draft, pushed back on allegations of fat shaming by the management, and accused Federoff and Ashok of substance abuse issues that were leading to violent, abusive public outbursts. He finished his post with screenshots of a text conversation in which Ashok insulted band manager Dez Fafara (yes, the guy from Devildriver and Coal Chamber).

It's been exhausting to keep track of all this, and it may now be over. Maybe. Today, "after a long day of reflection on the road," Filth has posted what he calls "one final statement about recent events." In the Instagram post, he apologizes for delving too far into personal details in his previous post, then again tries to rebut allegations of "theft" and "exploitation." He says his mother is battling stage 4 cancer and has been disturbed by "the wave of online attacks aimed at me," essentially arguing that any public criticism that disturbs your loved ones amounts to "dragging families into this storm." Near the end, he tells his former bandmates, "To Zoe and Ashok: despite everything, I do wish you well."

Here's the full text of his statement:

After a long day of reflection on the road, I want to make one final statement about recent events. First, I’ll acknowledge that in my last message I let fatigue and frustration steer me into sharing more personal detail than was probably necessary. For that, I apologise. The truth of my account remains, but out of respect for everyone involved, I will not be commenting further on personal matters in public. What I must address, however, are the claims of “theft” and “exploitation” made against me, the band, and our management. These allegations are false and damaging. We maintain clear records that show otherwise, and any dispute will be dealt with properly, not through trial by social media. I also want to speak of something more personal. As Zoe and Ashok are aware, my mother is currently battling stage 4 cancer — a fight that takes all her strength. She has seen the wave of online attacks aimed at me, and it has only added to her distress. Whatever else is said, I hope we can all agree that dragging families into this storm is a cruelty none of us should wish on another. To Zoe and Ashok: despite everything, I do wish you well. We shared great times together, and I’ll always be grateful for those memories. But I won’t let unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we’ve put into it. The show must go on — and it’s not a Christmas pantomime. Our focus remains on delivering these shows with the passion our fans deserve, and on building a stronger, clearer foundation for all our musicians moving forward. Onward! ⚔️ — Dani Filth / Cradle of Filth

This may be Filth's last word on the matter, but don't be surprised if Zoë M. Federoff and Marek "Ashok" Šmerda have more to say about it.