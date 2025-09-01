Billy Bragg Shares Song For Palestine “Hundred Year Hunger”

Billy Bragg, the British folk-rock protest singer, has always spoken out loud and clear about issues of politics, morality, and justice, be it rebutting Oliver Anthony's viral grievance anthem "Rich Men North Of Richmond" with a more acutely focused "Rich Men Earning North Of A Million" or signing a statement against unlicensed use of creative work in AI training. Today, he's back with a new song protesting Israel's ongoing campaign of genocide in Palestine.

Bragg's new song "Hundred Year Hunger" traces the current famine in Gaza "through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel." He offers this statement with the music:

In solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla which launches this week in a bid to break the Israeli naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, Billy Bragg releases a new song for Palestine. ‘Hundred Year Hunger’ looks at the current famine that Israel has created in Gaza through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel. It takes its title from the recent book of the same name by E Mark Windle. Sumud is an Arabic word which translates into English as steadfastness or perseverance. It is used by Palestinians to describe their nonviolent everyday resistance against Israel's occupation. Sumud emphasises the commitment of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite hardship and oppression, elevating their everyday existence into a form of resistance. Lan narhal translates as ‘we will not leave’. Together ‘Sumud! Sumud! Lan narhal’ conveys the determination of the Palestinian people to refuse to be displaced.

Bragg is headlining Days Like These, an evening of music, spoken word and film for Palestine, Sept. 20 at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London. Also on the bill are Billy Nomates, Jamie Webster, Antony Szmierek, Reverend And The Makers, Big Special, Khalid Abdalla, Ahmed Masoud, Samuel West, and Ahmed Alnaouq. Proceeds benefit Amos Trust, an organization that helps to provide "essential medical care, food and aid, therapeutic trauma support for women and children, and support for young writers documenting the unfolding atrocities in Palestine." Tickets are available here.

Hear "Hundred Year Hunger" below.