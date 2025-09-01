Skip to Content
Florence Road – “Break The Girl”

3:22 PM EDT on September 1, 2025

"Breaking The Girl" is an acoustic rock track on Red Hot Chili Peppers' landmark 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. "Break The Girl" is the latest single from Florence Road, the Wicklow, Ireland pop-rock combo that has already shared several good songs this year.

Florence Road released their debut "mixtape" Fall Back on Thursday, and by mixtape they mean pristinely produced EP. "Break The Girl" is the opening track, and it'll probably ensure many folks who click on Fall Back keep listening. Over a foundation of nervy strums, Lily Aron's hooky vocals channel the impassioned undulations of Irish pop-rock forebears like Dolores O'Riordan and Sinéad O'Connor, but with production more like Wolf Alice or Olivia Rodrigo.

Benji Gershon directed the music video for "Break The Girl," which you can watch below.

Fall Back is out now via Warner Records UK.

