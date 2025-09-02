Kneecap – “Sayōnara”

These days, Belfast rap group Kneecap is probably better-known as a symbol for free speech and pro-Palestinian solidarity than as an actual musical entity, but they're still making music. A few months ago, Kneecap shared their new single "The Recap." Today, they've got another one, a rave rap-rap track called "Sayōnara" that's produced by Paul Hartnoll from Orbital.

Like a lot of Kneecap tracks, "Sayōnara" is recorded entirely in the Irish language, so I have no idea what it's about. It's a thumping, pulsing track that's been part of the group's live show since their Glastonbury set earlier this summer. On Twitter, the group says, "We've seen yis going mad for this one in mosh pits all summer." Finn Keenan directed the "Sayōnara" video, and it's got Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O'Donnell as an office worker who keeps picturing her co-workers in non-office situations. At one point, she drives the Land Rover from the cover art, with "FREE MO CHARA" painted on the side. Check it out below.

Kneecap recently canceled their sold-out US tour because of group member Mo Chara's ongoing terrorism trial. But Kneecap are still playing shows in Europe. On Saturday, they played Ireland's Electric Picnic. As NME reports, they used the set to accuse the Irish government of complicity in Israel's campaign of genocide. Behind them, the festival screen broadcast this message: "No more Israeli war bonds. The Irish government is complicit in this genocide. They facilitate the sale of Israeli war bonds."

Strong message from Kneecap at Electric Picnic today! Our state is complicit in apartheid Israel's crimes against Palestinians, the Central Bank cannot renew its genocide bonds deal. #StopFundingGenocide pic.twitter.com/Too7qojBnZ — IPSC (@ipsc48) August 30, 2025

"Sayōnara" is out now on Heavenly/[PIAS].