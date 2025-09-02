Watch Dave Grohl Join Chevy Metal & Lee Ving For A Fear Song In LA

Over the years, Dave Grohl has occasionally performed with Chevy Metal, the cover band whose founding lineup included his late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins. That band is currently on tour, and last Saturday night in Agoura Hills, California, Grohl made a surprise appearance to help out on a cover of the 1982 Fear classic "Beef Bologna." Lee Ving, frontman of Fear, was also there on lead vocals.

Friend of the band Gene Simmons came onstage later in the set to do KISS' "Deuce" and "Rock And Roll All Nite," along with Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades." See a couple of clips below.