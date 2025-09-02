Daphni – “Eleven”

It would be pretty funny if the new Daphni single had something to do with the upcoming Stranger Things finale, but it seems pretty safe to say that that is not the case. Caribou leader Dan Snaith has recently been cranking out tracks under his dance music alter-ego, assisting on Sofia Kourtesis' "Unidos" and releasing his own singles "Sad Piano House" and "Clap Your Hands." His new track "Eleven" presumably is not an ode to Millie Bobby Brown's telekinetic secret-lab escapee, but since it has no lyrics, we simply cannot say for certain.

"Eleven" is an elegant, shimmering house track that lasts for nearly six minutes. Snaith works some really nice, moody synth melodies and a few ghostly vocal samples in there. The Damien Roach-directed video is all vertical phone footage of an innertube being dragged behind a boat on a lake, and that is such a fun way to spend an afternoon. I wish I was being dragged on an innertube behind a boat right now. Check it out below.

The "Eleven" single is out now on Dan Snaith's own Jiaolong label.