Sparks Announce New EP MADDER!: Hear “Porcupine”

12:30 PM EDT on September 2, 2025

Back in May, Sparks released their 28th studio album MAD!. Today the brother duo of Russell and Ron Mael -- the latter of whom just celebrated his 80th birthday -- have announced an appropriately-titled companion EP called MADDER!, which they're previewing with the new single "Porcupine."

Here's what Sparks have to say about the EP:

Not wanting the Mad!ness to end and buoyed by the phenomenal reaction to MAD!, we made a hasty but intense retreat to the studio to record a Sparks first: an EP. MADDER!, a four-song companion piece to the album, is for everyone who isn’t yet MAD! enough. We hope these new songs will take you to an even MADDER! place.

A press release describes the organ-laden "Porcupine" as "a song about a guy’s fascination with a woman who possesses a prickly personality." Listen to that and see the full EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Porcupine"
02 "Fantasize"
03 "Mess Up"
04 "They"

MADDER! is out 10/3 via Transgressive.

