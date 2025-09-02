Destiny Bond Announce New Album The Love: Hear “Peace As A Punchline”

These days, there's just about nobody who does old-school hardcore punk with the verve and style of Destiny Bond, probably the greatest band ever to be named after a Pokémon move. Destiny Bond come from Denver, and they have a towering, anthemic take on scrappy, urgent DIY music. They're always fast and just slightly out of control, but their music has huge hooks and big messages, and it never feels like a band trying to fit the dictates of a particular genre. In 2023, Destiny Bond released their full-length debut Be My Vengeance, and they were one of our favorite new bands of that year. This fall, they'll follow that LP with a new one called The Love.
Destiny Bond have been touring hard ever since they released Be My Vengeance, and they're completely focused and locked-in on new single "Peace As A Punchline." It's a fast, mean, ultimately triumphant song about rubbing your continued existence in the face of a society that would deny your validity: "You let it build up till it kept you from your life/ Now you use my, my/ My peace as a punchline!" The drums are bonkers, and there's some great guitar-shredding in there, too. This band means business.
Destiny Bond have a lot more touring ahead of them, too, including a whole lot of dates with Glare, Jivebomb, and Cloakroom. Below, check out the Derek Rathbun-directed "Peace As A Punchline" video, the tracklist for The Love, and the band's upcoming dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Destiny Song"
02 "Free Me"
03 "Peace As A Punchline"
04 "Lookin’ For A Fight / Done Lookin’"
05 "Can't Kill The Love"
06 "Debt Perception"
07 "Out Loud"
08 "Mind To The Mirror"
09 "Fix"
10 "Don't Lose Control"
TOUR DATES:
9/12-13 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey *
9/14 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Unit 108 ^
9/15 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room *
9/17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
9/18 - Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^
9/19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head *
9/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *
9/21 - Iowa City @ TBA ^
9/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar *
9/23 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade Cloakroom ^
9/25 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
9/26 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit *
9/27 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
9/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Am's Place
9/29 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *
9/30 - Louisville, KY @ Portal *
10/01 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall *
10/02 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St. ^
10/03 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex ^
10/04 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^
10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
10/07 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club &%
10/08 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
10/09 - Boston, MA @ Armory ^
10/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
10/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *
10/12 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr
10/13 - St. Louis @ Platypus
10/14 - Wichita, KS @ The Furnac
12/13 - Tokyo, Japan @ New Realm Fest
* with Glare, Cloakroom, & Jivebomb
^ with Cloakroom & Jivebomb
% with Haywire
The Love is out 10/17 on Convulse.