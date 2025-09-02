Destiny Bond Announce New Album The Love: Hear “Peace As A Punchline”

These days, there's just about nobody who does old-school hardcore punk with the verve and style of Destiny Bond, probably the greatest band ever to be named after a Pokémon move. Destiny Bond come from Denver, and they have a towering, anthemic take on scrappy, urgent DIY music. They're always fast and just slightly out of control, but their music has huge hooks and big messages, and it never feels like a band trying to fit the dictates of a particular genre. In 2023, Destiny Bond released their full-length debut Be My Vengeance, and they were one of our favorite new bands of that year. This fall, they'll follow that LP with a new one called The Love.

Destiny Bond have been touring hard ever since they released Be My Vengeance, and they're completely focused and locked-in on new single "Peace As A Punchline." It's a fast, mean, ultimately triumphant song about rubbing your continued existence in the face of a society that would deny your validity: "You let it build up till it kept you from your life/ Now you use my, my/ My peace as a punchline!" The drums are bonkers, and there's some great guitar-shredding in there, too. This band means business.

Destiny Bond have a lot more touring ahead of them, too, including a whole lot of dates with Glare, Jivebomb, and Cloakroom. Below, check out the Derek Rathbun-directed "Peace As A Punchline" video, the tracklist for The Love, and the band's upcoming dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Destiny Song"

02 "Free Me"

03 "Peace As A Punchline"

04 "Lookin’ For A Fight / Done Lookin’"

05 "Can't Kill The Love"

06 "Debt Perception"

07 "Out Loud"

08 "Mind To The Mirror"

09 "Fix"

10 "Don't Lose Control"

TOUR DATES:

9/12-13 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey *

9/14 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Unit 108 ^

9/15 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room *

9/17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

9/18 - Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

9/19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head *

9/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

9/21 - Iowa City @ TBA ^

9/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar *

9/23 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade Cloakroom ^

9/25 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

9/26 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit *

9/27 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

9/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Am's Place

9/29 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

9/30 - Louisville, KY @ Portal *

10/01 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall *

10/02 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St. ^

10/03 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex ^

10/04 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^

10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/07 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club &%

10/08 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

10/09 - Boston, MA @ Armory ^

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

10/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

10/12 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

10/13 - St. Louis @ Platypus

10/14 - Wichita, KS @ The Furnac

12/13 - Tokyo, Japan @ New Realm Fest

* with Glare, Cloakroom, & Jivebomb

^ with Cloakroom & Jivebomb

% with Haywire

The Love is out 10/17 on Convulse.