Green Day Play “Haushinka” For The First Time In 28 Years

When Green Day recorded their 1997 album Nimrod, they were coming off the historic one-two punch of Dookie and Insomniac, and they wanted to see where they could push their sound. That record varies wildly from song to song. There's acoustic balladry, all-out mouth-foaming hardcore, and one spaghetti western instrumental. Buried deep on the second side, you'll also find "Haushinka," a song that adds some Who-style grand gestures to Green Day's usual pop-punk attack. On Saturday, Green Day played that song live for the first time in 28 years.

Green Day are touring South America right now, and they played Santiago's Parque Estadio Nacional on Saturday night. Their set included "Haushinka," a song that they've only played live a handful of times over the years. When it was done, Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd that he didn't think they'd played that song live since 1993. He wasn't far off. According to Setlist.fm, that was the first time they played "Haushinka" since a 1997 gig in Boise. It sounded great! They should do that one more often! Watch it below.

In other Green Day news, the band has been working on making a Live Nation-produced feature comedy for a while now, and they officially announced it last week. The film is officially titled New Years Rev, and it stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust as garage-band kids who mistakenly believe they've scored a gig as Green Day's openers. Lee Kirk directs, and the supporting cast includes Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Bobby Lee. It'll premiere 9/12 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Green Day also made fun of Will Smith for posting a video that seemingly used AI to make his crowd look bigger.