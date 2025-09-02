Whitmer Thomas – “On A Roll”

Comedian, actor, and musician Whitmer Thomas recently appeared in the box-office-smash horror flick Weapons, but more importantly, he's got a new EP called Tilt coming out this Friday. He began writing the EP a few years ago after he and his band did a tour where they only played in cities that had casinos, and spent each night post-gig gambling away their earnings. I cannot condone this behavior in good faith, but at least we get to hear some good tunes out of it, including today's single "On A Roll."

"My intention was to capture the excitement of heading to the casino and the major bum out of leaving a loser, with some pit stops along the way," Thomas explains of the new song, which leans into the absurdity of casino life. "Me and Bobby Jim ain’t got a lick to spend/ Got washed and sloshed and did it again," Thomas sings in a low-register drawl over a drum machine beat and some banjo plucks. In the video, which Thomas co-directed with Clay Tatum, he does his best Jack Nicholson impression. (Or his best impression of a Jack Nicholson impressionist.) Check that out below.

The Tilt EP is out 9/5 on Saddle Creek.