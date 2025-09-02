The Who Announce Who Are You Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Right now, classic rock legends the Who are in the midst of a North American farewell tour that, as the band members themselves admit, might not be their actual farewell. Today, they have also announced plans for a new box-set edition of their classic 1978 album Who Are You. And apparently there's still a whole lot of previously unreleased material from the Who out there, since they have included a great deal of it on the new box set.

Who Are You was the eighth Who album, and it's the last one that they recorded with mythic wildman drummer Keith Moon, who died just a few weeks after the LP came out. The record includes the band's attempts to reckon with both punk and prog, and it was a big commercial success with a title track that would later become the CSI theme song. The band originally recorded the album with producer Glyn Johns before rejecting that version. The original Glyn Johns version of the LP is included in the box set, along with demos, alternate takes, and live recordings. Check out a trailer and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

CD1 (Who Are You remastered):

01 "New Song"

02 "Had Enough"

03 "905"

04 "Sister Disco"

05 "Music Must Change"

06 "Trick Of The Light"

07 "Guitar And Pen"

08 "Love Is Coming Down"

09 "Who Are You"

The super deluxe edition of Who Are You is out 10/31; pre-order it here.