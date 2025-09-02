Miguel Finally Announces New Album Caos

Miguel's most recent album, War & Leisure came out way back in 2017, though he did release a Spanish-language EP called Te Lo Dije in 2019. For several years, he's been talking about following it up with a new album called Viscera, but it looks like that album — or at least that album title — has been scrapped. Instead, Miguel has announced the impending release of a new LP called Caos, coming Oct. 23.

“To rebuild, I had to destroy myself. That is the core confrontation of CAOS," Miguel says in a press release. "Through my personal evolution, I learned that transformation is violent. CAOS is the sonic iteration of me bending that violence into something universally felt."

Along with the new album news, Miguel has shared the Caos title track. But as with the recent Hayley Williams tracks that became Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, you have to go to a bespoke website and log in to hear it. In this case the website is Miguel's own platform S1C.LA, where you can enter your email address, receive a code, and dive into the new music.

Caos is out 10/23 via ByStorm/RCA.